Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 19 (ANI): In a swift and coordinated operation, the Assam Rifles operating under Spear Corps of the Indian Army, successfully rescued two labourers abducted by the NSCN-K (Rebel) cadres in Laho village, Dadam Circle, Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

According to an official release, the incident occurred when armed cadres of NSCN-K (Rebel) abducted two labourers from a construction site at Laho village on October 18. Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles columns were swiftly mobilised and launched a coordinated search and rescue operation in the general area of Nianu to trace the abductees and apprehend the perpetrators.

During the operation, when the search operation began, insurgents opened indiscriminate fire on the advancing security forces. Demonstrating utmost professionalism and restraint, the troops retaliated in a controlled manner to prevent any collateral damage and ensure the safety of the abducted civilians.

The measured and timely response by the Assam Rifles troops resulted in the successful rescue of both labourers without any harm and prevented further subversive actions by the faction in the area. Rescued individuals are being brought to Khonsa for medical inspection and assistance. Search and sanitisation operations are in progress.

Earlier, Assam Rifles achieved a major attainment, recovering a large consignment comprising 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of Areca nuts in Champhai, Mizoram.

Based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a search operation on 17 October 2025 in the general area of Farlui Road, Ruantlang, Champhai, Mizoram.

"During the operation, security forces recovered a large consignment comprising 90 bags of poppy seeds and 120 bags of Areca nuts. The estimated value of the seized goods is approximately 99 lakhs rupees," the Assam Rifles said in a release.

"This significant recovery underscores Assam Rifles' zero-tolerance approach towards illicit activities in the region and its continued commitment to ensuring the law and order situation is maintained," it said.

The seized consignment has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further investigation and prosecution under relevant laws.

"This operation highlights Assam Rifles' ongoing dedication to securing the North Eastern borders and preventing illegal trade that adversely impacts the socio-economic stability of the region, a release said." (ANI)

