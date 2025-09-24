Zokhawthar (Mizoram) [India], September 24 (ANI): Acting on reliable inputs of drug trafficking, Assam Rifles launched an operation in the general area of World Bank Road, Vawkte Kai, Zokhawthar on Tuesday.

The troops noticed movement of three individuals in the general area who were suspiciously searching the area.

The individuals were apprehended while attempting to retrieve a concealed package. A thorough search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately ₹11.40 crores.

The three individuals were, namely, Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga and Malsawmkimi.

The recovered narcotics, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

Earlier this month, Assam Rifles has seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 7.11 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Zokhawthar, Mizoram.

According to a release from Headquarters of the Inspector General Assam Rifle (HQ IGAR), based on specific intelligence about trafficking of narcotics, Assam Rifles conducted an operation on September 12 2025 in the area of World Bank Road-Vawkte Kai at Zokhawthar, Mizoram.

While moving down from the road towards the river, the team noticed a suspect carrying a bag. On fearing arrest, the individual fled while dropping the bag.

The recovered bag was inspected in the presence of Zokhawthar Police and contained 2.372 kg (Approx. 20,200 tablets) of Methamphetamine Tablets, valued at ₹ 7.11 Crores.

As per the release, the seized contraband was handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further investigation. The operation underscores the Assam Rifles' resolve to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the youth. (ANI)

