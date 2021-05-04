Imphal, May 3 (PTI) Assam Rifles (AR) troops have seized arms and ammunition from Moreh town in Manipur near the Indo-Myanmar border, a press release issued by the paramilitary force said on Monday.

In an operation in Manipur's Tengnoupla district on Saturday the Assam Rifles troops seized one assault rifle with magazine, ammunition and two Chinese-made hand grenades from a house, the release said.

The seized items were handed over to Moreh police station for appropriate legal action, the release added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)