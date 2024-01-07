Jiribam (Manipur) [India], January 7 (ANI): In a joint operation with Manipur Police, Assam Rifles recovered over 1 kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets and apprehended one person, officials said on Saturday.

As per officials, the seizure was made on Friday.

"A total of 1.137kg of psychotropic drug WY tablets of approximate cost Rs 1.5 crore was recovered from the bordering area of Assam and Manipur," they said.

The apprehended person, along with the seized drugs, was handed over to Jiribam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

An investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

