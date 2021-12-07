Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], December 7 (ANI): A troop of Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth over Rs 500 crore in Moreh town of Manipur, said sources.

According to the sources, the drugs included 54 kg brown sugar and 154 kg Ice Meth.

"The house belongs to a woman who is suspected to be in Mandalay in Myanmar and is married to a Chinese national," sources said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

