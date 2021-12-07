OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant is rumoured to launch the Buds Z2 earbuds in India soon. Ahead of its launch, the price and colours of the device has been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. As per the tipster, the earbuds will be offered in two colours - Obsidian Black and Pearl White. The device is said to be priced under Rs 6,000 and will rival the likes of Nothing Ear 1, which is priced at Rs 6,999. OnePlus RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Likely To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

As a reminder, OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched in China in October along with the OnePlus 9RT. The Indian model will carry similar specifications as that of the Chinese variant. The earbuds will come with 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and a latency rate of 94 milliseconds.

The device will be offered with touch controls, a transparency mode, three microphones for ANC and voice calling. OnePlus Buds Z2 will come packed with a 40mAh battery on each earbud. Also, a 50mAh battery will be provided on the charging case. The earbuds will provide up to seven hours of playback time and will be IP55 certified.

