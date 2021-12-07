Maharashtra, December 7: NRI coastal police of Navi Mumbai arrested 5 people, including the mother of a 10-day-old baby girl for trying to sell the newborn girl for Rs 2.50 lakhs on Sunday evening. The 5 accused were arrested on Sunday near the Nerul railway station.

As per the report published in TOI, the accused arrested were identified as the mother of the newborn, Zarina Sheikh (33), resident of Mhada Colony in Malad, and the mediators Jyoti Khan (28), her husband Shahrukh Khan (26), Anita Sashte (47) and her son Shubham Sashte (24). Reportedly, the accused Zarina Sheikh alleged that she gave birth to the newborn girl at a hospital in Kalyan. A police team was sent to the hospital to verify the claim. Mumbai Police Busts Gang Selling Newborn Babies, 9 Including a Doctor Arrested.

As per the reports, the complainant, a 38-year-old woman from Ulwe alerted the police about the alleged attempt to sell the baby when she received a call offering her a baby. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused Jyoti and her husband Shahrukh had approached her to sell the newborn girl for Rs 2.50 lakhs. According to police, the accused couple was contacted by Anita Sashte, who knew Zarina, and her son Shubham. Mumbai Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Stolen by Woman Hawker in Kalachowki.

Acting on information, police laid down a trap and arrested the 5 accused while they were accepting the money. The newborn girl has been kept with the mother, Zarina Sheikh, said the police.

