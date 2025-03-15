Khowai (Tripura) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a major crackdown on smuggling in the Northeast, Assam Rifles seized 195 cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs 1.95 crore in Tripura's Khowai district, officials said on Friday.

According to a release, the contraband, valued at approximately Rs 1.95 crore in the international market, was confiscated during a joint operation.

The seized goods have been formally handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

"This operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to curbing smuggling activities and ensuring enhanced vigilance in the region," read the statement.

Earlier in a series of operations, security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives, including 50 weapons, Improvised Devices (IEDs), and grenades across multiple districts in Manipur.

The seizure comes after the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hills and valley districts of Chandel, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal between March 12 and 13.

The security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur. The major seizure occurred in Laijang, Chandel district, where the security forces personnel recovered 36 weapons, including 23 improvised mortars (Pompi), three AK-series rifles, one INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, one carbine, two muzzle-loaded rifles, one .303 rifle, five pistols, along with ammunition and other war-like stores.

In the Thoubal district, a joint search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police seized seven weapons, including two 9mm carbines, one 12-bore rifle, one single-bore barrel rifle (SBBL), and three pistols.

Another operation in Singjamei of Imphal West district recovered one mortar, one 12-bore rifle, and one pistol. Meanwhile, in Wangoo of Kakching district, security forces recovered four weapons: one carbine, one .303 rifle, and two single-barrel rifles.

The recovered items were handed over to the Manipur Police. (ANI)

