Haflong (Assam), Jan 7 (PTI) Preparations for Monday's election to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam have been completed, an official release said.

Polling for 22 seats will be conducted at 231 stations from 8 am onwards, it said.

Out of a total of 28 seats in the council, six candidates have already won uncontested.

The BJP will try to retain power in the council, while opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have also fielded candidates.

Altogether 1,40,149 voters, including 69,823 men and 70,326 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Around 15 polling stations have been identified as very sensitive, 36 as sensitive and 21 as comparatively safe, the release said.

Additionally, 16 polling stations have been kept exclusively for women, and all civil and police personnel there will be women.

The counting of votes is scheduled for January 12, with January 10 reserved for any necessary repolling.

Polling officials, including zonal magistrates and police personnel, have moved to their respective places of polling duty in Dima Hasao district.

