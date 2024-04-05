Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police and Cachar district police seized 21 kg of heroin including 18 kg of pure form of heroin from the Silchar area, the market value of the seized drugs could be worth more than Rs 500 crore in the international market.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF) told ANI that, out of 21 kg of heroin that were seized last night in the Silchar area, there is 18 kg of pure form of heroin.

"When the 18 kg of heroin is in the process of preparing for consumption, it could go upto 50-60 kg. 18 kgs are in the purest form and it needs to be further processed for consumption," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

He further said that, in the international market the value of per kg of heroin which is ready for consumption is around Rs 10 crore.

If 18 kg of the purest form of heroin is in the process of preparing for consumption then it could go upto 50-60 kg and the final market value may go upto over Rs 500 crore.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta further said that they received the information about the transportation of a huge consignment of drugs 10 days back and the vehicle from where the large quantity of drugs was seized, had started the journey from a neighbouring state 3 days back.

"It is a big drugs haul and Assam police are always ready to fight against drugs," the IGP (STF) of Assam police said.

Soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in May 2021 directed the Assam police to launch a massive crackdown on drugs and to take it as a mission.

The Assam police seized contraband drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1882 crore since Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge in May 2021.

According to the state government report, Assam Police continued its intense operations against narcotics drugs and recovered 167 kg of heroin, 30,963.72 kg of ganja and other substances during the period from May 10, 2021, to January 2, 2024 and on the whole, Assam Police has seized contraband drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1882 crore during the period. (ANI)

