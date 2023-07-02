Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three persons, including two children, died after a dumper truck hit their motorcycle in the Nagaon district, on Sunday, the Police informed.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Doboka area in the Nagaon district where a dumper truck hit a motorcycle from the back side.

Also Read | Nagpur: Five Youngsters Drown in Lake While Trying To Save One Another in Hingna.

"Three people, including two children, who were travelling by motorcycle died in the accident", said Bipin Borah, a Police Officer in Nagaon.

Borah added that the police arrested the truck driver.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Southwest Monsoon Covered Entire Country Six Days Ahead of Schedule; IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Several Regions.

"We have seized the truck and also apprehended the driver. The truck hit the motorcycle from the back side. The deceased persons are yet to be identified", said Police Officer, Borah.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent to the Nagaon civil hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)