Guwahati, Jun 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Thursday reviewed functioning of various departments and their various schemes in Sribhumi district of Assam.

According to an official release, Khadse was on a day-long tour to the Barak valley district as part of the Centre's 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' outreach initiative to deepen administrative ties and accelerate development across the Northeastern region.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

During the one-day engagement, she chaired a review meeting with officials from 26 departments. It brought into focus the district's recent strides in agriculture, health, education, fisheries and welfare schemes.

Khadse stressed the need for field-level accountability and urged intensified coordination in border and tea-garden areas.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

She underlined youth and sports as key drivers of social upliftment and assured enhanced support for sports infrastructure and youth-centric initiatives.

"Sribhumi exemplifies how committed governance and community energy can rewrite development narratives," Khadse told reporters.

"From Unakoti's model schools to Agartala's athlete training, and now Sribhumi's agricultural and health successes, we are one step closer to realizing PM Narendra Modi's vision of a truly developed India in the Northeast," she added.

Looking ahead, the Minister urged district officials to fast-track pending household tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission, shore up maternal-health infrastructure and harness digital platforms for seamless Aadhaar-based payments, which already stand at 96 per cent coverage in rural livelihoods schemes.

Her day in Sribhumi concluded with grassroots interactions by meeting members of civil society organisations to gather first hand feedback on service delivery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)