Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) A woman from Assam was found murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar locality on Tuesday, police said.

Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance, Aarav, who hails from Kerala. He is at large, they said.

According to police, the suspect was also at the service apartment for the last three days with the woman, police said, adding that her body was partially decomposed.

CCTV footage of the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arriving at the apartment on November 23. After killing her, he allegedly fled.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the suspect allegedly remained in the apartment for an entire day after killing the woman.

A case of murder has been registered, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the suspect.

