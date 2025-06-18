India News | Assamese Short Film 'Ansuni Chinkhe' Awarded Best Short Film at IIFF

Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 18 (ANI): Assamese short film 'Ansuni Chinkhe', written and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, has been making waves on the national and international film circuit, clinching several prestigious awards and earning global recognition.

At the Indian Independent Film Festival (May-June 2025) held recently in Kolkata, Ansuni Chinkhe was awarded Best Short Film, a reflection of its powerful storytelling and artistic execution.

The film features Seema Biswas as the sole actor, whose compelling performance as the lone character brought depth and resonance to the narrative.

Earlier this year, the film was also selected for the Worldwood International Panorama (International Competition Category) at the Jaipur International Film Festival, held from 17th to 21st January 2025. There, the film earned two top honours - Best Actress Award for Seema Biswas, Best Director Award for Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta in the Short Film category.

Continuing its winning streak, Ansuni Chinkhe was also adjudged Best Short Film at the Delhi Short Film Festival 2025, further cementing its place as a standout creation in contemporary Indian cinema.

In a major milestone, the film was recently featured in the online segment of the Marche du Film at Cannes, where it received overwhelming appreciation from a global audience, resonating with viewers for its poignant themes and minimalist storytelling.

With its nuanced direction, powerful solo performance, and universal appeal, Ansuni Chinkhe continues to raise the profile of Assamese and Indian short films on the world stage.

Earlier, 'Ansuni Chinkhe', a poignant short film written and directed by Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta, garnered significant acclaim at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2024.

Dr Mahanta, who serves as the Chief of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police and Guwahati Police Commissioner, showcased his creative prowess through this film.

Dr Mahanta's directorial excellence was recognised with the Best Director award in the short film category. (ANI)

