Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 23 (ANI): With 972 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 27,744.

Out of these new cases, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup (M) and 51 from Jorhat.The total number of cases include 19,350 discharged cases, 8325 active cases and 66 deaths.

"972 new COVID-19 patients in Assam today. Out of these, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup (M) and 51 from Jorhat. Total number of cases stands at 2774, including 19350 discharged cases, 8325 active cases and 66 deaths," State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

