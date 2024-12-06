Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 6 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday termed as "cruel" the assault of a physically disabled student at the University College here two days ago, while the State Human Rights Commission directed the police to carry out a thorough probe into the incident.

Khan said he was shocked to hear about it and expressed hope that the university authorities would take action as provided under the rules.

"It (such incidents) cannot be allowed in the case of anybody. It is absolutely cruel to subject a person with physical disabilities to such treatment," he told reporters in New Delhi.

The Governor said that he would look into the matter "if the rules are not followed and action is not taken".

"Then I will surely intervene. It is for the authorities to take action immediately," he said.

State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief to conduct an effective investigation into the complaint that the disabled student was beaten up by his classmates and insulted by mentioning his physical disability and submit a report within a month.

The Commission also directed that the statement of the student who was beaten up should be recorded and that the report should contain a clear picture of the allegations in the complaint.

A direction was also issued to the College Education Director to conduct an objective investigation into the student's allegations and submit a report within a month.

The Commission also directed the District Police Chief and the Director of College Education to appoint two senior officials who will appear before it on January 14 at 10 am when the matter will be taken up.

The action was taken on a complaint filed by the disabled student who was beaten up.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students Union (KSU)—the student wing of the Congress—carried out a protest march to the University College against the assault of the disabled student.

The student has alleged that he was assaulted by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), which has denied the allegation.

An SFI district leader denied the assault, claiming that no union programmes took place on the day in question.

He has alleged that he was subject to physical and mental abuse at the student union office on December 2.

The complainant, also an SFI sympathiser, has alleged that the accused asked him to climb a flagpole to place flags during a function.

However, he refused due to his disability, after which the accused began assaulting him in front of other students, he has claimed.

The student also claimed that the accused later took him to the student union office at the college, where they continued to assault him.

Based on the disabled student's complaint, the Cantonment police registered a case against four students on Tuesday.

