Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) A day after two officials of the electricity department were assaulted in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the incident unfortunate and asserted that the state government will give full protection to its "hardworking employees".

"No one has the right to take the law into their hands and beat up these employees who are doing challenging work. The state government will give full protection to its hardworking officials. The guilty will not be spared for such incidents, whoever they are," Gehlot said in a statement.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the CM said, "When all of us wanted to stay at home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, government employees continued to perform their duties while risking their lives.”

On Tuesday, Congress MLA from Bari constituency Giriraj Singh Malinga and six others were booked for allegedly assaulting officials of the electricity department and making casteist remarks.

An FIR was registered in which Assistant Engineer Harshadipati alleged that the MLA and the others assaulted him and junior engineer Nitin Gulati on Monday and made casteist remarks.

According to the FIR, the MLA was upset over the removal of a transformer from Mahua Kheda village.

