New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Voter turnout in the Assembly by-elections saw varied participation by 11 am, with Kaliganj leading at 30.34%, followed by Nilambur (30.15%), Visavadar (28.15%), Kadi ( 23.85%), and Ludhiana West at 21.51%, as per the Election Commission of India.

The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

The results will be declared on 23 June.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukhath expressed confidence in a UDF victory for the constituency, saying that the state government has "totally neglected Nilambur area," with tribals not being rehabilitated and increasing human-animal conflict.

"There will be a good victory in this election. For the last nine years, the state government has neglected the Nilambur area. Many tribals have not been rehabilitated. There is also human-animal conflict here," Shoukath told ANI.

On Punjab's Ludhiana seat, the BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, which fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

The bypoll has been necessitated after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.

On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia.

On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda. (ANI)

