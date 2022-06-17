Jammu, June 17 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hinted at holding assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "by this year-end".

Addressing a function here, Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, said the delimitation exercise was completed recently following which the number of seats has increased to 90 with Kashmir having 47 seats and Jammu 43.

Also Read | It is a Scheme of Which I Was Part of the Initial Planning Team & Worked on It for … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"By this year-end, there is a possibility that assembly elections can be held in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)