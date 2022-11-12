Shimla, Nov 12: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the "festival of democracy".

He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Electors To Decide Political Fate of 412 Candidates Today; Counting on December 8.

CM Jairam Thakur urges voters to come out in big numbers for HP Polls:

पहले मतदान फिर जलपान प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों आज मतदान का दिन है। हिमाचल के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा विनम्र आग्रह है कि पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में भाग लें। भारी संख्या में मतदान करें, आपका एक मत समृद्ध हिमाचल का निर्माण करेगा। pic.twitter.com/tsc6vOwqmz — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 12, 2022

"First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting. "My humble request to all voters of Himachal Pradesh is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Jairam Thakur and His Family Offer Prayers in Mandi Ahead of Casting Their Votes.

"Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal," he added. The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)