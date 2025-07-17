Sambalpur, Jul 17 (PTI) An assistant professor of a government university was arrested in Odisha's Sambalpur on Thursday for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old student of the varsity, police said on Thursday.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, the Sambalpur Mahila Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused, he said.

The assistant professor sexually exploited the student at his official quarters, promising to marry her and later refusing to do so, according to the complaint, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

The accusation comes days after a 20-year-old student of a college in Balasore set herself on fire over “inaction” against a professor, who had allegedly sexually harassed her.

She died at the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after battling for life for around 60 hours.

