Agartala, Jul 25 (PTI) An assistant professor of a government-run degree college here was suspended for his alleged involvement in unauthorised admission of students, an official said on Friday.

The action has been initiated against Abhijit Nath, assistant professor of Ramthakur College, following media reports about malpractice in the admission process for the 2025-26 academic year.

"Preliminary findings from the principal indicate that some students, whose names were not on the official admission list, were found with fee cards with forged signatures of college authorities", said special secretary of the Education department, Raval Hamendra Kumar, in an order issued on Wednesday.

It said the college principal's submission revealed that Nath had taken 50 fee cards from the college office without authorisation and kept them at his residence.

"He later returned only 28 cards without providing an explanation for the remaining ones. It was later confirmed that a total of 120 fee cards had been taken by Nath, and 69 cases of unauthorised admissions were found", it said.

"The government has termed the case as a serious malpractice, forgery, and gross violation of admission norms. As per Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Nath has been placed under suspension with immediate effect," said the order issued by Kumar.

During the suspension period, Nath's headquarters will remain at Agartala, and he has been instructed not to leave the station without prior permission, said another official.

