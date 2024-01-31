New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and an Enforcement Officer, both of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Lucknow and a private person in a case of bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gyanedra Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Puneet Singh, Inspector (Enforcement Officer) and Manish Singh, Consultant, Private person (middleman).

Also Read | Anil Kalajerao Babar Dies: Ruling Shiv Sena MLA From Khanapur-Atpadi in Sangli Passes Away at 74; To Be Accorded State Funeral.

As per officials, searches are being conducted at four locations in Lucknow at the official and residential premises of the accused.

CBI registered a case against the said Enforcement officer, EPFO, Lucknow and the middleman on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded undue advantage of Rs 12 lakh through a consultant/private person (middleman) for not imposing/levying the tax improperly on a private company, engaged in the supply of manpower.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Parliament in Traditional Buggy (Watch Video).

The accused Enforcement Officer and the middleman were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, which was allegedly meant for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, Lucknow.

The said Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner was also arrested.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)