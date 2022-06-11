Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday saw a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,922 fresh infections, 159 less than the previous day, and one fatality due to the infection, a state health official said.

Also, a 37-year-old man from Pune, who returned from England on May 12, was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant.

On Friday, Maharashtra had registered 3,081 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths.

On Saturday, Maharashtra's overall caseload went up to 79,07,631 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,47,868.

The state is now left with 14,858 active cases.

A total of 1,392 people were discharged after COVID-19 treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 77,44,905, the health department said.

The state COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.94 per cent, the official said.

The case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent.

A total of 41,302 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 8,12,78,846.

A 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 sub-variant (of Omicron). His sample was processed at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research.

The patient recovered in home isolation.

He had arrived from England on May 12. He had taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine, the official said.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in Maharashtra was reported from Mumbai.

Of the total 14,858 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for 10,047, Thane 2,460, Raigad 470 and Palghar 378.

Mumbai city reported 1,745 fresh COVID-19 cases followed by 238 in Navi Mumbai, 185 in Thane city and 140 in Pune city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 79,07,631, today's cases 2,922, deaths 1,47,868, daily tests 41,302, total tests 8,12,78,846.

