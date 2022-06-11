Bengaluru, June 11: Amid the controversy over revision of textbooks in Karnataka, the ruling BJP has ordered to drop a poem by a famous Dalit writer which says that the sun and moon are not gods. The move is likely to trigger a row.

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has ordered exclusion of the poem "Bhoomi" by late Siddalingaiah from 4th standard textbook, sources said on Saturday. The decision has been made in the view of complaints received against the poem for hurting religious sentiments. The poem was incorporated in the syllabus by the Textbook Revision Committee headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa during the Congress rule.

The Textbook Revision Committee formed by the BJP government headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha did not revise this textbook. Allegations surfaced that the "Nali-Kali" section of the textbook, which is meant for compulsory co-curricular learning, is hurting religious beliefs with its controversial content.

Many Hindus consider the sun and moon as sacred. The Committee also kept another controversial line that says religious mutts are cheating traps, sources in the Education Department stated. Karnataka Textbook Revision Row: Congress Rejects Revised Textbooks, Stages Protest.

The poem further says that no one has seen the 'aatma' (spirit) of the God, and that Shastras and Puranas are bundle of lies, and the palace and the abode of the guru are also traps.

The state government has announced revision of the controversial aspects of the syllabus revised by the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee after a huge backlash. The committee revised Kannada textbooks (Class 1 to 10) and social science textbooks (Class 6 to 10).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2022 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).