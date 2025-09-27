Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the inauguration ceremony of the indigenous 4G mobile network in Pune, calling it a "Great Leap Forward" towards self-reliance and development.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said, "What did not happen in 60 years of Congress rule has been achieved in the last 10 years. Many development works have been done, and in the coming 10 years, even more will be accomplished, which were not done earlier. Step by step, we are moving forward to make India a developed nation by 2047. I assure you that under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra will also be an active part of this journey."

Highlighting the significance of the launch, the Deputy CM added, "This day must be called a Great Leap Forward. This is another crucial step toward self-reliance and a significant move toward an industrial revolution. The credit goes to the Prime Minister's foresight and strong determination. The PM has established India's identity as a Vishwaguru (world leader). I congratulate all BSNL officials who are carrying the flag of this revolution on their shoulders and moving forward. We are happy that BSNL is progressing, which was once running in losses... Best wishes to Jyotiraditya Scindia and his team also for these achievements."

Earlier in the week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde conducted a technical inspection and flagged off the trial run of Metro Line 4 and 4A in Thane.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the inspection covered Phase 1 of the project, which includes four stations on the priority stretch -- Gaimukh Gaon Junction, Ghodbundar Road, Kasarvadavali, and Vijay Garden.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, CM Fadnavis said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of Metro in Maharashtra, which we had started, has gained a lot of momentum, especially the Thane Metro line, which was lying closed during the time of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government." (ANI)

