Surat, September 27: A 14-year-old girl was rescued in Surat after being allegedly sold to two men over the past five months in a shocking child trafficking case. The accused, including a couple, identified as Noori Shaikh and her husband Wasim, along with another woman named Farzana, reportedly kidnapped and forced the minor girl into marriage for money. She was first sold to a man from Laskana for INR 50,000 and later to a man from Solapur, Maharashtra, for INR 2 lakh. The rescue came after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the Limbayat police, who acted before she could be sold a third time.

According to a Times of India report, the investigation revealed that the victim, who used to accompany her mother during catering work, was first abducted by Noori and Farzana five months ago. She was sold to a Laskana resident named Shoaib, who allegedly raped her for two days before sending her back home. Ten days later, Farzana again abducted the girl and handed her over to another man near Solapur, where she was reportedly sexually assaulted repeatedly over a period of 10 days. Gujarat Shocker: Class 10 Student Raped by Teacher After Earning Praise for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Speech on January 26, Accused Arrested.

The report added that the girl was threatened with dire consequences if she resisted and was eventually returned to Surat when she began pleading and crying. Her family, alarmed by the recurring abductions, approached local community leaders for help. The leaders promptly alerted the Limbayat police, who intervened and rescued the girl before the third alleged sale could take place. Authorities are now probing whether the perpetrators were part of a larger human trafficking network operating in the region. Gujarat Shocker: In-Laws Force Woman To Wear Nightgown Every Day, Frustrated Daughter In-Law Files Complaint.

Police have booked Noori Shaikh, Wasim, and Farzana under provisions of the BNS and IPC for crimes including human trafficking, abduction, rape, molestation, and criminal conspiracy. Two additional suspects involved in the case remain at large, and officers are working to trace their whereabouts. DCP (Zone-2) Dr Kanan Desai told the Times of India that the investigation is ongoing to determine if the accused have been involved in more such incidents. Both men who married the girl have also been booked in connection with the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

