New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the contribution of freedom fighter Vittalbhai Patel in the parliamentary system of the country following the inauguration of a two-day All India Speakers Conference in the national capital on Sunday. Vittalbhai Patel is known for being the first elected president of the Central Legislative Assembly, and took oath on this day 100 years ago.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, along with other leaders, visited an exhibition at the Delhi Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Today is an extremely historic day. In the difficult phase of the freedom struggle, in the kind of parliamentary system that existed in India at that time, when Vitthalbhai Patel took the oath as the first Indian (elected Central Legislative Assembly President), today marks the completion of 100 years of that event. After independence, today we have entered the Amrit Kaal. This milestone in this journey is an extremely inspiring day for us, which shows how to create a parliamentary system in those times and facing adverse conditions, they gave leadership."

He further said that today in the House, a workshop was organised to showcase their contributions and take a resolution to make democratic values stronger.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday termed the inauguration of a two-day All India Speakers Conference in the national capital as a "historic day for the Indian democracy."

The Delhi CM further hailed Vittalbhai Patel, the first elected president of the Central Legislative Assembly and said he must have envisioned that Indians would sit in assemblies as true representatives of the people under the flag of independent India.

"Today is a historic day for our democracy. A hundred years ago, during the British era, for the very first time, an Indian of native origin became the Speaker of this Assembly complex. That moment must have ignited the first spark in the hearts of Indians--that even under British rule, an Indian could raise his voice and bring it to the floor of the House. Vitthalbhai must have envisioned that one day, when India attained independence, Indians would sit in such Assemblies as true representatives of the people under the flag of free India, guided by the Constitution, and shaping policies for the welfare of the nation and its citizens," Chief Minister Gupta said in her address to the gathering.

The Delhi CM asserted that no one criticised the decisions of Vittalbhai Patel as he laid the foundation of making India as "Mother of Democracy".

"No one ever criticised the decisions of Vitthalbhai Patel. It was he who laid the foundation for making India the "Mother of Democracy. An exhibition showcasing the glorious saga of his life has been set up here, and his invaluable contributions are being shared with every citizen," the Chief Minister said.

CM Rekha further lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that he presents himself as "voice of democracy" in the parliament. She mentioned that Shah has given Lok Sabha a new dimension and is consistently working with dedication to safeguard democracy.

"He has given the Lok Sabha a new dimension. The laws brought forward in the Monsoon Session to strengthen transparency in politics empower the entire House to take decisions in the interest of the people and the nation, ensuring India moves forward. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is consistently working with dedication to safeguard democracy and lead it ahead," she added.

The two-day conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly began today with Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the event. (ANI)

