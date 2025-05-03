Bicholim (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): At least six people died and over 15 were injured in a stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, police said on Saturday.

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Kaushal, 6 dead and more than 15 injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao, Goa.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

