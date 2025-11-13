Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): As many as six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, police said on Thursday.

A resuce operation is underway.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam, Zone 3 Pune City Police, said that, "At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles" near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway.

"Following the collision, 2-3 heavy vehicles caught fire," DCP Kadam added.

CP Pune Amitesh Kumar told reporters that efforts are underway to identify the deceased. "A heavy vehicle lost control and rammed into several vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Nthe avale bridge today".

"The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital. We are trying to identify the deceased persons," CP Kumar added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

