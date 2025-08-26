Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): The inaugural day of Ran Samwad 2025 on Tuesday saw senior officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force draw key lessons from recent global conflicts and outline India's roadmap for future warfare.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, identified nine defining trends of modern conflict from space, including tactical enablers such as AI-driven targeting and electronic warfare dominance. Citing the Ukraine and Gaza wars, he warned that drones, ISR, cyber operations and information warfare are now decisive factors, stressing the need for doctrines that fuse multi-domain operations with rapid technology adoption.

Also Read | Black Moon 2025: Sri Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati to Be Closed on September 7 Due to Lunar Eclipse.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, AOC-in-C, Training Command, emphasised that informational superiority will hinge on disruptive technologies, including AI, quantum, hypersonics, and directed energy weapons. He pressed for rapid upgrades, network-centric operations and stronger defence industry collaboration to ensure India's armed forces remain combat-ready.

Highlighting the growing importance of "weaponising the narrative," Major General SP Vishwasrao said that, "AI-enabled information operations and cognitive dominance could unify messaging, enhance deterrence and shape outcomes in future conflicts."

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Has Nothing to Do With Power, It Means Justice for All', Says Mohan Bhagwat at RSS Centenary (Watch Video).

Air Commodore Gyan Deep Singh emphasised the importance of civil-military fusion in aerospace to accelerate indigenous capability development, while Commodore SK Singh showcased the game-changing potential of autonomous swarms in naval warfare, advocating for a global drone hub by 2030.

Lieutenant General Ajay Chandpuria, GOC Vajra Corps, cautioned that technology without doctrine and training is under-utilised. He called for agile leadership, integrated reforms and Atmanirbharta backed by doctrinal readiness to translate innovation into battlefield advantage.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, addressing the opening session, said, "India needs to be armed, secure, and self-reliant to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the tri-services conference on Wednesday, the second day of the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)