Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation has organised an event on the eve of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Center in Lucknow.

A solo poetry recitation event, "Atal Geet Ganga," has been organised as part of the programme.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, MLA Neeraj Singh, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and popular poet Kumar Vishwas, were present as chief guests at the event.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, also celebrated as Good Governance Day.

On this occasion, various programmes will be organised across the country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will always pay floral tributes at the Atal Memorial.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda has asked party officials and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister.

To pay tribute to Vajpayee's poetry, creative programmes will be organised at every booth. Vajpayee's birth anniversary is one of the six booth-level programmes run by the party.

At every booth, there would be a discussion about the government's schemes, achievements and good governance among the beneficiaries.

In every district, there would be a discussion on the schemes and achievements of the Central Government, the BJP-ruled state governments, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor. (ANI)

