New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Wednesday claimed that a party worker was assaulted by "BJP goons" during a recent protest and appealed to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava to register an FIR in the matter.

The AAP MLA in a letter to Shrivastava said that the FIR should be registered against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP MP on the matter.

Atishi claimed that AAP worker Jitu Saini from the Tughlaqabad constituency was assaulted by "BJP goons" during a protest on December 27.

In her letter, she alleged that due to "pressure" from the Union home minister, the police have not yet registered the FIR.

Atishi said that she also met DCP South East Delhi and submitted a complaint against Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates for assaulting Saini and a contractor Sudhir Bidhuri.

