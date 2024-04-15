Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Condemning the stone-pelting attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leaving him with a deep gash on the eyebrow, ruling YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana said on Sunday the attack was part of a larger conspiracy by the TDP and its allies--the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Satyanarayana is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha this year from the East constituency of Visakhapatnam.

The CM was leading a roadshow ahead of the assembly elections, in Vijaywada, on Saturday when he was struck by a stone. He was treated for his injury and administered first-aid on the bus itself before the roadshow resumed.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Satyanarayana said, "The TDP and its alliance partners (BJP and JSP) were behind this attack on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was a heinous and cowardly attack. Causing physical harm to someone is an act of evil."

Earlier, on Sunday evening, supporters of the YSRCP lawmaker staged a protest on National Highway 16, which links Chennai and Kolkata, against the attack on CM Jagan.

The protesters condemned the attack and raised slogans against the TDP.

However, earlier on Sunday, TDP chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu voiced concern and anger over the stone pelting incident while addressing supporters at a meeting in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam.

"Yesterday, a stone was pelted at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while there was no electricity. Today, a similar incident happened with me. The cannabis batch and blade batch are behind this," Naidu said.

He also claimed that a stone was thrown at ally and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in Tenali.

Labelling the Vijaywada incident as a 'drama', the former CM added, "I was pelted with stones in the last assembly elections."

On Saturday evening, CM Jagan was left with a deep cut above his left eyebrow, narrowly missing his eye, after an unidentified person hurled a stone at him during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada. (ANI)

