Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): A day after the attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande by unidentified persons, the party on Saturday released a CCTV footage of the incident.

The party led by Raj Thackeray, nephew of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, claimed that the CCTV footage captured those behind the attack on the MNS leader.

One of the suspects in the footage is seen running away with a wooden stump in his hand, the party claimed.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, constituted eight teams to track down the accused behind the attack on the MNS leader.

On Friday, Deshpande, who is considered a close aide of Raj Thackeray, was attacked near Shivaji Park in Dadar while he was out on a morning walk. (ANI)

