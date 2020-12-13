South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee on Saturday claimed that the recent attack on Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda's convoy was a conspiracy by the party.

While speaking at a public gathering in Bhangar, Mukherjee also said that if the BJP did not win the upcoming election, they might conspire to assassinate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"If the BJP doesn't win by fighting the election against Mamata Banerjee, they may conspire to assassinate her by sending people secretly. They are conspiring to disturb peace in West Bengal. The incident of breaking the glass of JP Nadda's convoy and other leaders is completely a BJP conspiracy," he said.

He added, "This conspiracy will be unearthed if investigated. If not, I will leave politics."

The minister's comments follow a few days after Nadda's convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

