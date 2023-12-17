Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amar Singh Jadhav, was put together to probe the incident involving the son of a bureaucrat, Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad, who allegedly tried to run over his girlfriend, a social media influencer, with his car, police said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Commissioner of Police Thane Jai Jeet Singh said, "An SIT has been formed under DCP Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav for a thorough investigation into the incident involving Ashwajit Anil Gaikwad and others, who, too, have been named accused. The case is being looked at and investigated from all angles and aspects. The statements of witnesses are being recorded and forensic evidence gathered."

The 26-year-old social media influencer landed up in a hospital with severe injuries after the son of the senior bureaucrat allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane district.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, the deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) on Saturday said, "The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road where the victim had gone to meet Ashwajit."

"An argument broke out between the victim, Ashwajeet and two other persons identified as Romil Patil and Sagar. The victim suffered severe injuries after the bureaucrat's son tried to run her over with his car. She was admitted to a hospital where the police recorded her statement. A case has been registered against the three accused persons under relevant sections," the officer said.

The victim, Priya Singh, described her harrowing ordeal, saying, "I was in a relationship with him (Ashwajeet) for four and a half years. We were deeply in love with each other and I wasn't aware that he was married. Later, when I came to know (about his marriage), he told me that they (Ashwajit and his wife) were not together anymore and had separated."

"He said he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I saw him with her. As I went over to talk to him, he got aggressive and we had a fight," she recalled.

Sharing vivid details of what she went through, the social media influencer said, "Three bones in my right leg were broken and it was operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I sustained multiple and grave injuries. I cannot move my body. I filed an FIR the day all this happened but no action was taken. Today, as I posted about the incident on social media, the police came out in my support."

"A case has been registered (against Ashwajit and the other accused Romil Patil and Sagar) under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further investigation is underway based on the victim's statement," the DCP said.

Priya Singh's lawyer, Darshana Pawar, told ANI, "I met Priya in the morning. She is stable but her injuries are quite severe."

"Considering the nature of the injuries that she sustained, Section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) should have been slapped against the accused. But it wasn't. We have requested the investigating officers to add sections 307 and 356 against them. However, the same hasn't been done as yet. It's been more than four days (since he requested the police to add these sections). If they don't comply, we will move the high court," the lawyer added. (ANI)

