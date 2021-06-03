Aurangabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Maharashtra's Aurangabad district registered 186 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, while nine more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 1,43,260, while the death toll increased to 3,236, he said.

Also, 358 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 1,37,145, the official said.

There are now 2,879 active cases in the district, he said.

Out of the 186 fresh cases, 69 were detected in Aurangabad city and 117 in rural part of the district, he said.

As many as 6,574 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday and the case positivity rate in the district stood at 2.83 per cent, the official said.

