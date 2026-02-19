Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Mumbai had a distinct local touch, with authentic Maharashtrian food served to him and the visiting French delegation during their stay at Lok Bhavan.

An Indian-French meeting took place in Mumbai earlier this week, where Prime Minister Modi hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his team. Along with talks on global and regional matters, special care was also taken to present Maharashtra's local food and produce to the guests.

Also Read | ‘The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond’: Kerala High Court Issues Notice Over Certification of Film by CBFC.

According to a release issued by the Lok Bhavan, during PM Modi's visit, an authentic Marathi touch was added to his hospitality arrangements.

For the Prime Minister's delegation, which included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, traditional Mumbai favourites, including vada pav and misal pav, were served. Members of French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation also greatly enjoyed Mumbai's iconic vada pav.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of February 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Keeping in mind Prime Minister Modi's policy of promoting coarse grains (Millets Mission), naturally prepared jowar hurda from Domgaon in Paranda taluka of Dharashiv district was served for breakfast to the Prime Minister and his team.

In addition to hurda, naturally grown chikoo from Dahanu was also served as dessert. Flavorful jam from Palghar district was also included. Barfi from Thakpurli in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur was specially arranged for the Prime Minister. This barfi is prepared without using any artificial colours.

The meeting in Mumbai allowed the two world leaders to exchange perspectives on pressing regional and global challenges while reviewing the progress of their strategic objectives.

President Macron arrived in Mumbai with his wife, Brigitte Macron, around midnight on Monday.

The visit served as a key engagement before the delegation heads to the capital for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)