Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) District authorities have warned of strict action if sugar mill owners fail to clear the dues of cane growers by August 31.

District Magistrate Chander Bhushan Singh reviewed the payments of dues to sugarcane farmers with senior officials on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Annual Income Limit for EWS Quota in Telangana at Rs 8 LakhFixed.

District cane officer RD Trivedi said four of the eight sugar mill owners have cleared the dues of the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)