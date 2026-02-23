Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The spiritual leader of Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama, on Monday attended a Long Life Prayer offered to him by former Tibetan political prisoners from across the world and members of the Lhasa Boys Association at the Main Tibetan Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, one participant said that the event was a celebration for the spiritual leader, stating that the prayer was very important.

The 14th Dalai Lama, currently 90 years old, will be turning 91 in July 2026.

"We have all the political prisoners; we have to do a celebration for His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama. We did a long life puja. This puja is very important, as it is for the political prisoner. It has never happened before. This year we got the opportunity to have his holiness for the puja. Everybody is very excited today because I think they have 17 countries here. Most of us are from Australia," the participant said.

Another participant from Australia, Soman, said that the event was crucial due to the presence of the Dalai Lama.

"We are here for His Holiness' long life prayer for the ex-political prisoners from Tibet and their family members. Considering as a Tibetan, getting the blessing and prayer from His Holiness is like our most important event. It is mainly organised by ex-political prisoners from Tibet and their family members," she stated.

The ceremony, held at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, brought together former Tibetan political prisoners and their families from multiple countries, marking a unique gathering to seek the well-being and long life of the Dalai Lama.

The Long Life Prayer, organised today, saw attendees participating and representing at least 17 nations, highlighting the global presence of the Tibetan exile community.

The event emphasised unity among former political prisoners and their families, as well as devotion to the spiritual leader, offering prayers for his continued guidance and well-being. (ANI)

