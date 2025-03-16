Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], March 16 (ANI): Authorities on Sunday demolished an "illegally constructed" house of a drug peddler in Punjab's Ferozepur district. The accused is facing three cases and still absconding, the officials said.

"The action was initiated in Jhuge Hazara village where the accused had illegally build a house and had also encroached upon one-acre land of the Forest Department," said an official release.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann Will Complete 5 Years As Punjab CM; Drugs, Corruption 'Biggest' Problems, Says AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that the accused has been identified as Gurcharan Singh, who built an illegal house in the village falling under the Sadar police station of Ferozepur.

The administration pressed a JCB machine into service, which razed the house. The police officer said that the one-acre land encroached upon by the accused would also be released soon.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Domestic Help Raped by Employer in Bangur Nagar of Goregaon, Accused on the Run.

He further said that the action was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. He added that Ferozepur Police had recently arrested a large number of drug smugglers under this ongoing campaign.

He said that action would be taken against every drug dealer who was selling drugs in the district. He instructed the drug sellers to leave this work. Otherwise, similar actions would be taken in future, and the property made with the illegal money would be confiscated or razed to the ground.

Meanwhile, a large number of villagers who witnessed the demolition drive appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab government. They said that the action taken against drug peddlers is highly commendable. They hope that such actions will completely eradicate the menace of drugs in Punjab during the coming days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)