Varanasi (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) The district administration here on Sunday removed encroachments near the Circuit House area under the Cantonment police station limits in Varanasi, citing security concerns, an official said.

According to PWD Executive Engineer KK Singh, illegal encroachments around the Lat Shahi Mazar adjacent to the Circuit House were cleared after due process.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Lands in Soup After Videos of Him Playing Rummy Game on Phone During Legislative Session Go Viral.

"Notices were served and documents were sought from the occupants. Upon verification, it was found that except for the mazar, the surrounding structures were unauthorized encroachments," Singh said.

He added that the Circuit House frequently hosts high-profile delegates and the presence of encroachments in the vicinity was a potential threat to their security.

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)