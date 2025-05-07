New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Authorities in Delhi will carry out mock security drills at 55 locations on Wednesday, including Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Chandni Chowk, to check the preparedness of security agencies.

The drills come in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces early Wednesday.

Also Read | Why Was 'Operation Sindoor' Name Chosen for India's Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK in Retaliation to Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

Officials said that the authorities are fully geared up to conduct mock drills.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The drills will be conducted at 4 pm at 55 locations - five in each revenue district. We have held meetings with stakeholders over their conduct," he added.

The drills will simulate multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, among others. Sirens will be sounded by police teams across the 15 police districts in the city as part of the exercise.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct the mock drills due to the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police stepped up security measures and raised barricades at key spots, including Connaught Place and the areas near Parliament.

The officer said around 2,000 civil defence volunteers and 1,200 'Aapda Mitras', trained in disaster response, will be part of the drills on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)