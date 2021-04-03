Bijnor, Apr 3 (PTI) The Bijnor police has busted an inter-state gang of auto-lifers after arresting its 13 members and recovering 10 stolen cars and 10 bikes from them.

The arrests were made by a joint team of the district police and Uttar Pradesh's Swift Action Team, Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharam Vir Singh told reporters in a news conference in the District Police Lines.

He said the police team first nabbed four auto-lifters -- Deepak Saini, Sachin, Mahendra and Rishabh -- and recovered four cars from their possession.

It also seized a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a knife from them, the SP said.

Following their interrogation, they told police about their other accomplices and led to the arrests of nine people -- Munavvar, Amit Tyagi, Ankit Thakur, Nawaz Khan, Shahzad, Fungangam and Jai Ram, besides two others, both named Shahid.

The police recovered six stolen cars and ten motorcycles from them, SP Singh said.

Identifying the gang leader as Mahendra alias Ghoda, a resident of Mawana in Meerut district, the SP said the gang operated in several states, including Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan and Haryana.

