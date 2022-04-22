Nawanshahr (Pb), Apr 22 (PTI) The civil and police administration here will launch a massive awareness drive against the drug menace from Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh in Punjab, on April 25, officials said on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Sharma said under the drive, the officials will hold face-to-face interactions with the people of the villages and listen to their valuable suggestions or feedback to wipe out the drug menace.

Randhawa said in such public interactions, the senior officers will motivate people to work shoulder to shoulder with the government to eliminate the social evil from their areas and make a drug-free society.

He said public meetings and interactions will be held regularly in the villages under this campaign for making it a social movement to save the youth from the scourge of drugs.

Meanwhile, SSP Sandeep Sharma said the police have already been taking strict action against those involved in drug smuggling and the menace will be nipped in the bud.

