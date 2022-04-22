Bengaluru, April 22: A 37-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Cauverypura, Kamakshipalya, off Magadi road.

The accused identified as, J Ashok, fled his residence after killing A Vanajakshi,31, his wife. The alleged crime happened on the night of April 17. The couple’s children were in their paternal grandparents house in Tumakuru district when the crime happened.

TOI reported that the incident came to light on Wednesday night when Vanajakshi’s brother Shivaswamy visited the house and found it locked. He grew suspicious because of the foul smell and broke the door open with neighbour’s’ help. That is when he found Vanajakshi’s decomposed body. He then filed a police complaint suspecting Ashok of murder. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kidnaps, Tries to Kill Lover’s 4-Year-Old Son in Rajkot, Arrested

Family sources said Ashok regularly fought with his wife over her fidelity. Ashok had a fight with his wife on night of April 17. “When i came home, she was speaking with someone on her mobile phone. When i asked who it was, she did not respond properly. I fought with her and killed her,” Ashok reportedly told police. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Suspecting Fidelity, Walks Into Police Station With Blood-Stained Knife

After killing his wife Ashok locked the house and fled to a friend’s house near Magadi, from where cops nabbed him on Thursday.

