Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on Wednesday said the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is progressing as planned and underscored that the next major milestone will be the safe docking of the Dragon spacecraft with the ISS.

Speaking about the mission shortly after its successful launch, Annadurai told ANI, "I think everything went as planned... As of now, everything is going on smoothly... Safe docking at the International Space Station tomorrow is the main thing expected now... Every Indian is happy..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 3,626 Crore for Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2 in Maharashtra.

He praised the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket and the Axiom spacecraft combination, noting their stability and precision.

"The Falcon 9 and this Axiom-4 combination have worked well... The first stage of Falcon 9 was once again recovered successfully. This particular Dragon vehicle is a new one, and it is going very smoothly. As of now, putting it into space and bringing back the first stage, I think everything went as planned," Annadurai said.

Also Read | Is 2025 Calendar Eerily Mirroring 1941 With a Repeat of Tragedies? Viral Video by Influencer Kuldeep Singhania Sparks ‘Time Loop’ Theory, Here’s a Fact Check of the Claims and Historical Parallels.

He added that the spacecraft is now gradually moving closer to the ISS and is expected to dock safely by tomorrow.

"We now look forward to the journey from now until around 4:30 tomorrow, when it will gradually pick up speed and move nearer to the space station. Safe docking is the major event expected from now until then. As of now, everything is going smoothly, and according to updates from the Dragon vehicle, the crew's health is reported to be good," he said.

Reacting to remarks made by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who said, "The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme," Annadurai said it was a proud moment for all Indians.

"I always feel the Tricolour is truly symbolic for Indians. Whether it's at the Olympics or in space, it brings pride. When we planted the Tricolour on the Moon, it was an emotional moment. Similarly, this moment is not just for those in India but for every Indian across the world. Everyone will rejoice. This 'Indianness' is part of every Indian," Annadurai said.

The Axiom-4 mission, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marks a historic milestone as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He will carry out seven scientific experiments during his stay aboard the ISS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)