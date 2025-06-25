Is 2025 Calendar Eerily Mirroring 1941 With a Repeat of Tragedies? Viral Video by Influencer Kuldeep Singhania Sparks 'Time Loop' Theory, Here's a Fact Check of the Claims and Historical Parallels

New Delhi, June 25: A viral video by Instagram influencer Kuldeep Singhania, who has over a million followers, is stirring conversations online. In the video titled “History is Repeating Itself,” he claims that the year 2025 is a repeat of 1941 — both in terms of the calendar and catastrophic events. He says, “Yeh hai 1941 ka calendar aur yeh hai 2025 ka calendar – same calendar aur shayad same shraap (curse).”

Citing the California wildfires, Mahakumbh stampede, Pahalgam terror attack, and Ahmedabad plane crash, he draws parallels to the tragedies of 1941 like WWII, bombings, and genocide, calling it “no coincidence” and a possible “time loop.” Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

Similar Global Tensions, But No Evidence of a ‘Curse’

While 2025 has seen tragic events — including terror attacks, stampedes, and international tensions like the Israel-Iran conflict — comparing it to 1941 can be misleading. The year 1941 was one of the bloodiest in history. Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, invading the Soviet Union, leading to massive casualties. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, pulling the US into World War II. The Holocaust intensified, with widespread genocide of Jews. Battles raged across Europe, Africa, and Asia, and economies collapsed. By the end of 1941, the world was fully engulfed in a brutal global conflict. Although today’s world is witnessing conflict, it is not (yet) on the same global war scale. In 2025, several tragic events have shaken the world. These include the Pahalgam terror attack, Mahakumbh and Delhi stampedes, the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad, and a massive fire at a Gujarat fireworks factory. Ongoing global conflicts, including the Israel-Iran war and India-Pakistan clashes, have heightened tensions further. An Air India Flight 171 crashed on 12 June 2025 near Ahmedabad, killing all on board. While the 1941 calendar matches 2025, no similar aviation disaster occurred on that date in 1941, disproving any direct historical repetition. Also, no scientific evidence supports the idea of time loops or calendar-based curses. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Arrested for Placing 'Something' Beneath Air India-Operated Boeing 787 Aircraft? Here's a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral .

Yes, 2025 and 1941 Share the Same Calendar — But That’s Not Unique

It is true that both 1941 and 2025 started on a Wednesday and are not leap years. Hence, every date of the week aligns perfectly. But this isn’t a rare or supernatural event — it’s simply how the Gregorian calendar system works. Calendar patterns naturally repeat over time due to the fixed sequence of leap years and weekdays. In fact, many past and future years share identical calendars. So, this alignment alone doesn’t mean history is repeating itself.

Conclusion: Calendar Match Does Not Equal Destiny

Calendar patterns naturally repeat due to the fixed cycle of leap years and weekdays in the Gregorian system. This means past and future years often align exactly. The 2025-1941 match isn’t rare—similar alignments have happened before and will happen again. It’s a coincidence, not a sign of history repeating.

Therefore, the 1941-2025 calendar match is a mathematical coincidence, not a historical prophecy. While current global events may feel overwhelming, drawing causal links to a calendar pattern is speculative, not factual.

