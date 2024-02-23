Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday to offer prayers.

People were seen moving in long lines to catch a glimpse of the deity.

Vikas, a devotee from Haryana, said, "I have come to see Ram Lalla. I had a very good darshan. I went to Hanuman Garhi, there was a lot of crowd, but it was still very good. I had a very good darshan of Bhagwan ji."

Another devotee, Kisan Gopal from Rewari, Haryana, was ecstatic about having Lord Ram's darshan and said, "Today, after coming to Ayodhya, I feel like I have had a darshan of Shri Ram ji in person. I am feeling very good. It is through the grace of Modi ji and Yogi ji that I got this opportunity to come here and see such good development. It feels like I should stay here for 10-15 days and have darshan of Shri Ram ji every day."

"I have come with friends this time. Next time, I will come with my family. I also run a small school and I will try my best to bring my students here," he added.

Another devotee, Mahesh Arya, said, "We are six friends from Rewari. We left at 10 pm last night and reached here at 5 am. After arriving, we took a bath in the Sarayu River, then had darshan of Hanuman ji at Hanuman Garhi, and now we have come to have darshan of Ram Lalla ji. We are feeling very good."

"Seeing the development here, our hearts are filled with joy. We wish that more and more people from Rewari come here to have darshan of Prabhu Ram and seek his blessings, he added.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals led by a group of priests.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

As per the railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, over 20 lakh devotees visited the Ram Temple within seven days after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. (ANI)

